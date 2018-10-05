-
Now Playing: Yale responds to alleged racial tension on campus
-
Now Playing: Charges announced in stabbing death of Air National Guard member
-
Now Playing: Lineman grateful to colleagues who donated time off so he could heal from injury
-
Now Playing: White Yale student calls police on black coed sleeping in a dorm's common area
-
Now Playing: Grandmother deported from US says she harvests poppy in Mexico for money
-
Now Playing: Workers in Hawaii trying to move flammable gas from facility in lava's path
-
Now Playing: 30M people under storm watch as severe weather targets Northeast
-
Now Playing: Trump reveals date and location of historic summit with NK leader
-
Now Playing: Army soldier grows ear in arm for reconstructive surgery
-
Now Playing: 'Spiritualist' charged with sexual assault, fortune telling
-
Now Playing: Nassar victims urge Texas to investigate Karolyis
-
Now Playing: Video shows off-duty deputy trying to revive unresponsive infant on side of road
-
Now Playing: Commander calls 'integration and training with partnered forces in Niger inadequate'
-
Now Playing: Arizona woman accused of stalking, threatening man she met online
-
Now Playing: Man leaves fortune to doorman, prompting inheritance fight
-
Now Playing: CIA nominee Gina Haspel grilled over torture views
-
Now Playing: North Korea prisoners released and arrive in United States
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live: Trump announces Kim meeting
-
Now Playing: North Korea meeting set after prisoners' return
-
Now Playing: Woman's body recovered from pond but no evidence of gator attack: Officials