Widow accepts Medal of Honor for WWII veteran

Her husband, who died in 1998, saved U.S. lives by running into enemy fire.
0:13 | 06/26/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for Widow accepts Medal of Honor for WWII veteran
And president dropped posthumously awarding the medal of water to World War II veteran Garland Connor presenting it to his widow Pauline. Connor save lives by running into any B fire calling in artillery fire on about 600 German troops.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

