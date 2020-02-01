Wild weather on New Year’s Day, 2020

More
Powerful winds challenge drivers on the Colorado-Wyoming border while tumbleweeds bury cars in Washington state, and high-surf advisories are issued along the California coast.
1:18 | 01/02/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Wild weather on New Year’s Day, 2020

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:18","description":"Powerful winds challenge drivers on the Colorado-Wyoming border while tumbleweeds bury cars in Washington state, and high-surf advisories are issued along the California coast.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"68023612","title":"Wild weather on New Year’s Day, 2020","url":"/WNT/video/wild-weather-years-day-2020-68023612"}