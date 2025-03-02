Wildfires cause state of emergency in the Carolinas

Evacuations have been ordered in both North and South Carolina. South Carolina's governor has declared a state of emergency.

March 2, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live