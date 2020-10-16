Wildfires spike amid changing climate

A wildfire near Redlands, California, forced dozens to evacuate, Colorado’s Cameron Peak Fire is now the largest wildfire in state history and NOAA reported this September was the warmest on record.
0:22 | 10/16/20

