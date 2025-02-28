Window washers left dangling 700 feet above NYC, prompting dramatic rescue

The two window washers' rigging got loose on Friday, leaving them spiraling out of control in the wind nearly 700-feet above Manhattan's Columbus Circle. Both are in stable condition.

February 28, 2025

