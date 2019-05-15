Transcript for Window washers saved from Oklahoma high-rise

The high rise rescue, some 50 stories up. Two window washers at work on the lift swinging violently. Look at that. Slamming into the building. And this swinging back and forth, it lasted for an hour. Then, the rescue playing out on live TV, and here's ABC's Marcus Moore. Reporter: Terrifying video tonight of the drama high above the streets of Oklahoma City. A lift swinging violently out of control, smashing into the Devon tower. And look closely, that is two window washers hanging on. Respond with rescue ladder 1. People trapped on a lift. Reporter: The incident unfolding 50 stories in the air. Oklahoma City's koco-tv getting these exclusive pictures of the dramatic rescue atop the state's tallest building. Watch again. You can see the lift as it pummels the building, twisting metal and glass plummeting 800 feet to the ground. They were on a ride that no one wants to experience. Reporter: Videos from the ground showing the desperate rescue effort to save those two men. A team of firefighters manages to throw a rope to the workers to finally stabilize the lift, bringing an end to that horrific ride. In that situation, to have the composure to catch a rope bag, to secure it while swinging is amazing. Reporter: And David, this went on for nearly an hour. Both of these men are unhurt, and tonight, officials believe strong winds may have played a role in what happened. All right, Marcus, our thanks to you, as well.

