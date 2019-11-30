Winter storm alerts from coast to coast

More
Heavy snow and ice and possibly life-threatening floods are part of a major storm system moving east across the U.S. as millions head home from Thanksgiving.
2:03 | 11/30/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Winter storm alerts from coast to coast

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:03","description":"Heavy snow and ice and possibly life-threatening floods are part of a major storm system moving east across the U.S. as millions head home from Thanksgiving.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"67393214","title":"Winter storm alerts from coast to coast","url":"/WNT/video/winter-storm-alerts-coast-coast-67393214"}