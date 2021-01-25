-
Now Playing: 3 different storms to travel across US
-
Now Playing: Cold weather sets in from Minnesota to Maine
-
Now Playing: Train derailment causes large fuel leak
-
Now Playing: Biden mandating masks for interstate travelers nationwide
-
Now Playing: Tom Holland reprises his role as Peter Parker for Avengers Campus' Spider-Man ride
-
Now Playing: Ash advisory in Italy as Mount Etna erupts
-
Now Playing: Man arrested for allegedly living at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport
-
Now Playing: Major winter storm brings blizzard conditions to Midwest
-
Now Playing: Travel companies aim to stop dangerous passengers from going to Washington, DC
-
Now Playing: CDC to require COVID-19 tests for all air passengers entering US
-
Now Playing: American Airlines bans emotional support animals
-
Now Playing: More than 15 million Americans traveled by air over the holidays
-
Now Playing: Millions face treacherous weather while traveling home after the holidays
-
Now Playing: 2021 top travel searches
-
Now Playing: At least 22 dead in deadly airport attack in Yemen
-
Now Playing: Dedicated researchers searching for solutions to global climate change
-
Now Playing: Boeing 737 Max returns to skies following fatal crashes
-
Now Playing: National Geographic reveals best post-pandemic travel destinations