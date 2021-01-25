3 winter storm systems move across US

More
Travel conditions remain an issue for many around the nation.
1:09 | 01/25/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 3 winter storm systems move across US

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:09","description":"Travel conditions remain an issue for many around the nation. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"75459851","title":"3 winter storm systems move across US","url":"/WNT/video/winter-storm-systems-move-us-75459851"}