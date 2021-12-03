Winter weather alerts across 6 states

More
Drivers are facing snow and icy roads in San Bernardino County, California. The winter weather will move into the Rockies Friday night and 2 feet of snow is possible in Denver.
0:16 | 03/12/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Winter weather alerts across 6 states

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:16","description":"Drivers are facing snow and icy roads in San Bernardino County, California. The winter weather will move into the Rockies Friday night and 2 feet of snow is possible in Denver. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"76398209","title":"Winter weather alerts across 6 states","url":"/WNT/video/winter-weather-alerts-states-76398209"}