Winter weather hits the East Coast

More
It snowed in Virginia, New York and New England states on Wednesday. A new snowstorm is expected to sweep across the Midwest by the end of the week.
0:12 | 12/10/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Winter weather hits the East Coast

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:12","description":"It snowed in Virginia, New York and New England states on Wednesday. A new snowstorm is expected to sweep across the Midwest by the end of the week. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"74639220","title":"Winter weather hits the East Coast","url":"/WNT/video/winter-weather-hits-east-coast-74639220"}