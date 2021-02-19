Winter weather slows delivery of vaccine doses across US

More
Vaccinations have been postponed or cancelled in at least 40 states due to weather. In other news, Pfizer announced it is testing its vaccine on pregnant women around the world.
3:11 | 02/19/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Winter weather slows delivery of vaccine doses across US

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:11","description":"Vaccinations have been postponed or cancelled in at least 40 states due to weather. In other news, Pfizer announced it is testing its vaccine on pregnant women around the world.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"75981860","title":"Winter weather slows delivery of vaccine doses across US","url":"/WNT/video/winter-weather-slows-delivery-vaccine-doses-us-75981860"}