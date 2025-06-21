Wisconsin couple accused of an elaborate poison plot

ABC's Morgan Norwood reports on a couple, Paul Vanduyne Jr. and Andrea Whitaker, allegedly plotting to poison two women with deadly substances, including cyanide and hydrogen sulfide.

June 21, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live