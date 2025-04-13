Wisconsin teen might not have acted alone in Trump assassination plot: FBI

Federal documents showed the government may pursue conspiracy charges against a Wisconsin teen and others they believe might have known about the alleged plot to assassinate President Donald Trump.

April 13, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live