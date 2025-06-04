Witness in Sean Combs trial alleges singer held her over a 17-story balcony

A friend of Cassie Ventura delivered harrowing testimony at the trial of Sean Combs

June 4, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live