Transcript for Woman gets up to 12 years in prison for swindling friends, banks and hotels

To the fake heiress sentenced here in New York City today and a sarokin tears learning she will spend up to twelve years in prison. For swindling hundreds of thousands of dollars from friends banks and hotels she claimed to be worth about 67 million dollars prosecutors say. She didn't have a send to her name.

