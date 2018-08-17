Transcript for Woman who admitting to pushing girl off bridge charged

prosecutors in Washington state tonight have now made their decision whether to charge an 18-year-old who pushed her friend from a 50-foot bridge.at friend badly injured. Here's abs kayna Whitworth with the decision. Reporter: Tonight, the woman who admitted to pushing her friend off a 50-foot bridge in Washington state is facing a criminal charge for reckless endangerment. Jordan Holgerson suffered six broken ribs and punctured lungs when she hit the water. Just hours before the charge, 18-year-old Taylor Smith sitting downor an exclusive interview with "Gma." I accept whatever the prosecutor thinks is best for me considering I caused not only bodily harm, but emotional trauma as well. Reporter: Taylor claimshe and Jordan discussed jumping early per. She want to jump, and she was scared and she had asked me to give her a push, and I didn't think about the consequences. I thought she would be fine. Three, two, one. Reporter: Jordan's doctors say she is lucky to be alive. Oh. She was counting down, and I was, like, no. Don't count down. I won't go if you count down. I'm notready. Reporter: Taylor facing one misdemeanor charge with a maximum sentence of 364 days in jail and a $5,000 fine. I never intended to hurt her ever. I'm really sorry it turned out that way. Reporter: And David, as for Jordan, she says she doesn't feel T need to talk with Taylor, and would actually like for her to sit in jail and think about what she did. David? Kayna Whitworth tonight. Thank you, kayna.

