Transcript for Woman who contracted COVID-19 while pregnant prepares for special Mother’s Day

Finally tonight, the woman contracting covid-19 while pregnant, unable to hold her newborn for months and the special reunion. When Serena torres and her husband John were expecting their first baby, excitement quickly turned to fear. Last October at six months pregnant, Serena contracted covid-19. I said I'm struggling to breathe. The last thing I remember is the ambulance ride to the hospital. Reporter: Serena in critical condition at westchester medical center. Within a few hour Wes realize the ventilator is not going to be enough to keep her alive. Reporter: Two months early while unconscious, veer that Serena gives birth to a baby girl, weighing in at just over 4 pounds. With covid restrictions in place, her husband John had to make a tough decision. The doctor said I had to choose either seeing my wife or seeing the baby. Reporter: Serena in a medically induced coma, John took over, charting the baby's progress. I woke up. One of the first things I was thinking was, where is she? Reporter: The baby is doing fine, but Serena still weeks away from meeting her daughter. Aww! Reporter: Finally after four painful months. Mama! Reporter: Serena able to hold her baby girl for the first time. She's so beautiful. You wait every single day to finally meet her, and when you finally get to hold her in your arms and she's holding on to your hands -- it finally felt like what I was fighting for. Reporter: Released from the hospital, now back home, eager to celebrate her first mother's day as a mom. I'm on top of the world that I get to be here for this mother's day. It makes me feel grateful, blessed. A mother's day she'll never forget.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.