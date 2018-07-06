Transcript for Woman freed by Trump asks for mercy for other inmates

Reporter: Crystal career. Thanku, linsey. Tonight, the joyful union, a t-her releadom prison after 20 years. The pde commuting her sentence. Hnson rejoinin her family after des bin bars on a violent drug offense. It was reality star K Kardashian who told the president about her. T, stock as D it take a famous name, a reality star, to get president' attention on pardons, O will H and T justice department now convictions? Here's ABC's chief justice correspondent Pierre Thoma at. Reporteer nearly 22 yearsin -- hank you, Jesus! Reporte -- tonight, 63ear-old great-grandmother Alice Johnson ise Iant to thank president donaohn trump. Eporter: Johns ag the president to show mercy to thousands of other Americans serving long prison terms for nonviolent doffenses. I'd like to tell him that eaplease remember us, the others who have been left behind, because there many. Reporter: The question to will that happen? Prest Obama commuted more 1tiff sentees, most for nonviolenting crimes. But president trump has taken a harder line. When yotch a drugealer, you goto -- you T to put him away for a long time. Reporr: What apparently sold him on Alice Johnso a personal appeal fro reality star Kim ksh days elier, he granted Sylvester Stallone's wand posthumously pardoned former heavghhampion jack johon. S was veryortant to sylvesstallone -my friend for ngly. Rhe president now talking about pardoning Martha steand commuting the sentence of former pprentice" contestant, disgraced Illinois governor rod blagojh. At least threeple have gone fox news,ppling directly hent. Is the wife of George papoulos, th trump campaign aideaded gand is cooperating wicial counsel Robert Mueller. I trust aope and as president trump to pardon him. He will. Reporr: Sources tell ABC news, the white house is working on a growing list of eligible americans,ding people without celty stu or support. One ofal us, "Need to be ready WHE the boss ready to go. Get to Pierre Thomas usivem D.C. Tonight. And pierre,rcesng ABC news that the presides pug his staff for more names that Hean pa Reporter: That's right, D. Expect more pardons an commutations. There are no real limonhe president's power. This action without clting the juste department. David? Pie Thomas to thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.