Woman fulfills 60-year dream at Yankees game

When Gwen Goldman was 10 years old, she wrote the Yankees a letter asking if she could be a bat girl. Now, 60 years later, her daughter wrote a letter, which fulfilled her dream of being a bat girl.
1:43 | 06/30/21

