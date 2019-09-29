Transcript for Woman holds hostage at knifepoint in California police precinct

Back now with a dangerous encounter inside the lobby of a California police station. A woman waving a meat cleaver. Taking a victim hostage before authorities confront her. Here's Marci Gonzalez. Reporter: That tense face-off between officers and a woman holding someone hostage with a meat cleaver captured on surveillance video. Here we see the suspect, identified as Mariel Capulong, walk into the lobby of this northern California police precinct with her arm around the hostage's neck. Threatening her with that eight-inch blade. Officers storm in, taking the 22-year-old into custody. After subduing her with a stun gun. I do believe the quick response of the officers helped to de-escalate and getting the suspect under control, and eliminate the threat as soon as possible. Reporter: Their fast response, likened to this showdown in New York City this summer. A man swinging a knife, walking into this precinct. One officer tasing the 26-year-old, who drops to the floor. When we subdued him he did say, why didn't you shoot me. Reporter: Officials say the man suffers from mental health issues and was not charged. But in this most recent case, the suspect is facing several charges including kidnapping and assault with a deadly weapon. She's out on bail and has not entered a plea.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.