Woman who kidnapped baby girl 20 years ago tells her story for the first time

More
She asked for forgiveness from the young woman she'd raised and the biological parents.
1:26 | 05/04/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Woman who kidnapped baby girl 20 years ago tells her story for the first time

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":54947252,"title":"Woman who kidnapped baby girl 20 years ago tells her story for the first time","duration":"1:26","description":"She asked for forgiveness from the young woman she'd raised and the biological parents.","url":"/WNT/video/woman-kidnapped-baby-girl-20-years-ago-tells-54947252","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.