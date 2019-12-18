Woman killed by falling debris in New York

Authorities say architect Erica Tishman was struck and killed by falling debris while walking in Manhattan.
{"duration":"0:13","description":"Authorities say architect Erica Tishman was struck and killed by falling debris while walking in Manhattan.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"67788437","title":"Woman killed by falling debris in New York","url":"/WNT/video/woman-killed-falling-debris-york-67788437"}