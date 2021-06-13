-
Now Playing: This man rescued a dog. Then, the dog rescued him
-
Now Playing: ER doctor who survived COVID-19 reunites with family after 3-month-long battle
-
Now Playing: Federal judge dismisses vaccine lawsuit
-
Now Playing: The latest on COVID-19 vaccines and children
-
Now Playing: This might just be the world’s healthiest salad
-
Now Playing: What’s the latest on schools requiring vaccinations?
-
Now Playing: Mother’s mission to bring awareness to rare kidney cancer
-
Now Playing: COVID-19 treatment myth about Ivermectin
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Biden meets with world leaders at G7 summit
-
Now Playing: G-7 nations to donate 1 billion vaccine doses to needy countries
-
Now Playing: Raven-Symone opens up about her weight loss
-
Now Playing: 'The biggest lesson I learned in quarantine is...'
-
Now Playing: Benefits of vaccinating children outweigh risks, doctor says
-
Now Playing: The Breakdown: Biden, Boris Johnson reaffirm special relationship between US, UK
-
Now Playing: Biden: Vaccine donation will help lead the world out of pandemic
-
Now Playing: ‘If I’m vaccinated, should I still wear my mask to the gym?’
-
Now Playing: Long-term effects of COVID-19
-
Now Playing: CDC meeting on possible link between vaccines and rare cases of heart inflammation
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Biden to meet with UK PM Boris Johnson for 1st time