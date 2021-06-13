Woman realizes she’s having a stroke during Zoom call

More
Ann Tillery was on a work call when she noticed her speech began to slur and her face was drooping.
1:23 | 06/13/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Woman realizes she’s having a stroke during Zoom call

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:23","description":"Ann Tillery was on a work call when she noticed her speech began to slur and her face was drooping. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"78257741","title":"Woman realizes she’s having a stroke during Zoom call","url":"/WNT/video/woman-realizes-shes-stroke-zoom-call-78257741"}