Women’s soccer coaches fired amid allegations of misconduct

Paul Riley, a prominent head coach, faces accusations of sexual coercion from several players. Separately, head coach Richie Burke was also fired after he allegedly verbally abused players.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live