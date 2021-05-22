Transcript for Co-workers donate kidney to each other’s husbands

Finally tonight, the longtime coworkers and the lifesaving gifts. When tia Wimbush's husband Rodney went into sudden kidney failure in 2019, it was the beginning of an emotional and improbable journey. We have been married for 19 years. The day that he was wasn't feeling well -- Took me to the hospital and that's when they mentioned to me that my kidney -- That his kidneys were Reporter: Tia sits just a few cubicles apart from Susan Ellis, her longtime colleague at children's of Atlanta. That very same week, Susan's husband Lance got the same dire diagnosis. When I went to the hospital they told me I was in really bad kidney failure. Reporter: Within months their husbands's conditions worsened. Each needing a transplant. Then a chance conversation in the office restroom. We started talking about blood types. Susan mentioned that her husband is "O" negative, and it was like a lightbulb moment went off in my head and I was thinking, I'm "O." And she said that she's "A" and my husband is "A" also. Reporter: That lightbulb moment set off a flurry of activity to confirm the two women were good matches to donate a kidney to the other's husband. Fast forward to this March, the transplant operations successful. And just this week, the two coworkers back on the job together. What I hope people take away is that they will consider that they could be someone else's answered prayer.

