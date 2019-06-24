Transcript for World War II veteran reunites with French love 75 years after meeting

Finally tonight here, America strong. So many of you have reached out to us, I've had people tell me on the street how moved they were by those World War II veterans who went back to normandy. Tonight, after our trip, a reunion, 75 years later. It was just three weeks ago, we documented their journey back to normandy, 75 years later. Picking up some of the sand to take home. You'll remember Onofrio zacari, the strangers saying thank you. Thank you for everything you have guys did. Thank you. Reporter: And we'll never forget his one wish. A lot of graves. Reporter: To find the cross of the friend he lost. He's carried this photo from so many years ago. He found him, Donald E. Simmons, and it turns out Simmons' family was watching back in the U.S., from upstate New York. Here we go. Reporter: And they met nono when he came back. That's him. Yep, that's him. Reporter: Then, that moment, two veterans walking hand in hand on the beach. On the left, 97-year-old K.T. Robins from Mississippi, who had always had one wish, too. He met someone in France in 1944 he never forgot, Janine Bonet, his first love. Here he is walking up to her for the first time in 75 years. So glad to see you, girl. Reporter: Janine is now 92. And this is what he told us. I always loved you. I always loved you. Reporter: She says in French, he loves me. He was a baker and baked for his fl low soldiers and many in the community met him, including Janene. She says when he left in that truck, I cried. I hoped he would come back after the war. 75 years later, he came back with the photo he's carried all those years. Each married, both of them lived happy lives. And both never forgot one another. Wow. Hard to beat that. They are quiet heroes and so deserving of these Lee downones. I hope to see you tomorrow.

