Transcript for Some worry about Taliban threat to US as troops withdraw

Overseas tonight and to U.S. Troops in Afghanistan. And with president Biden addressing congress later tonight and the American people, the president, of course, already promising to pull all U.S. Troops out of Afghanistan by September 11th, the 20th anniversary of 9/11. Tonight here, our team in Afghanistan, the interview with a Taliban commander and his warning now for American troops. Here's our senior foreign correspondent Ian Pannell from kabul. Reporter: As U.S. Troops prepare to withdraw, Afghan forces prepare to battle the Taliban alone. America may have signed a deal with the Taliban but the security situation here has gotten worse and number of attacks are starting to increase again. Tonight, America's sworn enemy emerging from the shadows. Declaring victory over America as the troops ready to leave. Now in an exclusive interview, a Taliban commander brazenly warning the U.S. Must stick to the original withdrawal date of may 1st or face consequences. He says, "If something happens, it will be unfortunate for America." That sounds like a veiled threat. The commander was released early from prison as part of the u.s./taliban deal. He's already back on the front lines. President Biden says the threat to the U.S. Homeland has been removed but many here disagree. Either fight them here or wait and fight them near your shores. Reporter: So, in your analysis, president Biden's just made a terrible mistake. History will prove him wrong. Reporter: Few regret America's departure more than the women and girls of Afghanistan. This school forced to close by the Taliban. Today, the girls are back, but fear the militants' return. Do any of you have concerns about the future? What are your thoughts? When Americans leave our country, we think we will face a war in our country and it will develop our education. All girls want to live in peace. Really global concern after so much progress for women and children there. Ian Pannell joining us from kabul tonight. As the U.S. Keeps close watch on these threats you report about here, we learned just this week that the U.S. Is also as part of all of this ordering a pullout of all nonessential staff from the U.S. Embassy in kabul? Reporter: Yeah, that's right and it's for security reasons. It is also security that's uppermost in the minds of the military. So, four B-52s, an aircraft carrier and a contingent of elite army rangers have been put into place to help protect the troops as they head home. David? - Ian, thank you. When we come back, here in

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.