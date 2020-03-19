Transcript for Why does it keep getting worse in Italy?

Your questions again tonight, let's get to Dr. Jen, and first of all, what's happening in Italy, why does it keep getting worse there? Reporter: It's unexplained right now, David. They do have an older population. It might be having something to do with their lifestyle. They tend to go out every day for fresh food, so, their exposure might be greater and their hospitals are overwhelmed. And here at home, the story about the New Jersey family, four members now from the same Reporter: Thankfully, that is rare, but we don't have an explanation for that, either. But it is a reminder of just how contagious this virus is and how important social distancing is, even within a family. Which is why we're sitting so far apart on the desk night after night. But I want everyone to know we're thinking about that family tonight. Reporter: Absolutely.

