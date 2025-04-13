Wrongfully deported Maryland man is 'alive and secure': DOJ

The Department of Justice has given no word about if or when it plans to comply with a judge's order to return Kilmar Abrego Garcia to the United States after a wrongful deportation to El Salvador.

April 13, 2025

