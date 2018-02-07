3-year-old dies after being stabbed at her birthday party: Police

The suspect has been charged with murder; eight others were wounded, most of them children.
0:20 | 07/02/18

{"id":56327805,"title":"3-year-old dies after being stabbed at her birthday party: Police","duration":"0:20","description":"The suspect has been charged with murder; eight others were wounded, most of them children.","url":"/WNT/video/year-dies-stabbed-birthday-party-police-56327805","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
