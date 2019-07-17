6-year-old girl dies after being struck by father's golf ball

She was sitting in a golf cart about 20 yards away when the ball hit her in the back of the neck; she was taken to a hospital but later died.
0:14 | 07/17/19

6-year-old girl dies after being struck by father's golf ball

