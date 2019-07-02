5-year-old girl pulled from rubble of building collapse in Turkey

At least 10 people were killed when the eight-storey building collapsed in Istanbul.
0:15 | 02/07/19

And the image overseas this evening the amazing rescue in Turkey a five year old girl pulled alive from the rubble eighteen hours after eight story building collapse in the stumble. At least ten people were killed rescuers believe there may be more survivor still the cause is still under investigation.

