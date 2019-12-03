9-year-old girl with special needs bonds with supermarket cashier

Isaac Whitte let Lilly help him bag groceries at a Giant food store in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. She and her mother returned to thank him with a card and a hug.
1:24 | 03/12/19

