6-year-old shot and killed in backseat of mother’s car

More
Police are calling the incident a case of road rage and are looking for any signs of a white sedan that was seen on a Southern California freeway Friday morning.
1:55 | 05/25/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 6-year-old shot and killed in backseat of mother’s car

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:55","description":"Police are calling the incident a case of road rage and are looking for any signs of a white sedan that was seen on a Southern California freeway Friday morning. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"77881060","title":"6-year-old shot and killed in backseat of mother’s car","url":"/WNT/video/year-shot-killed-backseat-mothers-car-77881060"}