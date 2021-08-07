New York City honors hometown heroes, 1st responders

Once the epicenter of the pandemic, New York City hosted a parade on Wednesday to honor the first responders, doctors and nurses who were on the frontlines of the pandemic.
07/08/21

Video Transcript
Transcript for New York City honors hometown heroes, 1st responders

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

