Transcript for New York City mass shooting called ‘brazen coordinated attack’

Here in New York, police are calling it a brazen, coordinated attack. Four suspects remain at large. Ten people are wounded. Most of them innocent bystanders. All are expected to survive. Here's Trevor Ault. Reporter: Tonight, an urgent search for suspects in a New York City mass shooting authorities say was a brazen, coordinated attack. Another male shot. Reporter: Police releasing this surveillance video from late Saturday showing two masked men drawing their weapons, allegedly firing dozens of shots into a crowd outside a laundromat in queens, hitting ten people. The video then showing a second pair of men arriving on mopeds, who officials say helped the gunmen flee. We got so far five people shot. It looks like a moped was going eastbound. After they fire at least 37 times, that we know of, they calmly get on the back of the scooters and take off. So, very brazen, to say the least. Reporter: Investigators now asking for the public's help identifying all four suspects. They believe the shooting is gang related and only three of the victims were intended targets. The other seven were collateral damage. This is unacceptable in our streets in New York City, and it has to stop. Reporter: The victims are as young as 19 and as old as 72. Thankfully, all of them are expected to survive. Linsey? Trevor, thank you. Still ahead on "World news

