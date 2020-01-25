New York City police officer charged in death of 8-year-old son

More
Officer Michael Valva and his fiance are in custody for allegedly leaving their son to sleep in a freezing garage and then lying, saying he fell and was unconscious. They deny the allegations.
0:22 | 01/25/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for New York City police officer charged in death of 8-year-old son

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:22","description":"Officer Michael Valva and his fiance are in custody for allegedly leaving their son to sleep in a freezing garage and then lying, saying he fell and was unconscious. They deny the allegations.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"68517193","title":"New York City police officer charged in death of 8-year-old son","url":"/WNT/video/york-city-police-officer-charged-death-year-son-68517193"}