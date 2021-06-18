New York City pub owner makes meals for front-line workers

Mary O&rsquo;Halloran, the owner of Mary O&rsquo;s Irish pub, made 30 meals a night for front-line workers.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live