Transcript for New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo could face misdemeanor charges

The pressure is growing on New York governor Andrew Cuomo, now facing possible criminal charges. We hear from the sheriff's office in Albany, New York, today with the latest on their investigation. Here's ABC's Trevor Ault. Reporter: Tonight, authorities warning embattled New York governor Andrew Cuomo could face criminal charges as they investigate complaint filed by 1 of 11 women accusing him of sexual harassment. She filed a formal report alleging criminal conduct against the governor. The conduct was sexual in nature. It would probably be a misdemeanor, possibly a couple. Reporter: The attorney general's report says a staffer referred to as executive assistant number 1 claims her interactions with Cuomo escalated to more intimate physical contact that was unwanted. The governor hugged executive assistant number 1 and reached under her blouse to grab her breast. Reporter: The accuser, seen here in a selfie with Cuomo, telling CBS news and "The Albany times union," what he did to me was a crime. He broke the law. Within hours of the complaint, the governor's legal team taking aim at her allegations. This woman's story, which is stated as fact in the report, is false. Reporter: Today, Cuomo, outside the executive mansion, seen for the first time since releasing a video denying all accusations. I never touched anyone inappropriately or made inappropriate sexual advances. The sheriff says he has not yet interviewed the governor. I'm not going to rush it because of who he is, and I'm not going delay it because of who he is. Trevor Ault joining us now from outside the governor's office in Manhattan. Governor Cuomo is resisting the calls to resign, but he's also facing the threat of impeachment. Reporter: That's right, whit. The New York judiciary committee is set to meet Monday to begin considering articles of impeachment against the governor, and Cuomo's attorneys only have until Friday to submit evidence on his behalf. Whit? Trevor, thank you.

