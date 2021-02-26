New York governor under fire for deaths at nursing homes

More
Gov. Andrew Cuomo is facing backlash for the decision last spring to return COVID-19 patients to nursing homes, which critics claim led to a high number of deaths.
1:46 | 02/26/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for New York governor under fire for deaths at nursing homes

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:46","description":"Gov. Andrew Cuomo is facing backlash for the decision last spring to return COVID-19 patients to nursing homes, which critics claim led to a high number of deaths.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"76119972","title":"New York governor under fire for deaths at nursing homes","url":"/WNT/video/york-governor-fire-deaths-nursing-homes-76119972"}