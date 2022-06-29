New York mayor says city struggling to care for influx of migrants seeking asylum

New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced a state of emergency, saying the city is struggling to care for the influx of migrants seeking asylum, more than 70,000 arriving since April.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live