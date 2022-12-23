Young cancer survivor delivers holiday cheer

Twelve-year-old cancer survivor, David Lauritzen, launched David's Toy Project six years ago, delivering toys to hospitalized children with a holiday message for us all.

December 23, 2022

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live