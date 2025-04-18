Young hockey fan becomes fan favorite after making appearance on jumbotron

A four-year-old boy at a NHL game who made an appearance on the arena Jumbotron had fans cheering and helped inspire a comeback for the Anaheim Ducks while taking on the Calgary Flames.

April 18, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live