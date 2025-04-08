Youth soccer coach charged in missing California teen's murder

Oscar Omar Hernandez's family reported his disappearance last week after he boarded a train to visit the coach, authorities said.

April 8, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live