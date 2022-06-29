Zelenskky warns of nuclear disaster over nuclear plant

A nuclear plant in Ukraine is in the middle of military standoff and Ukrainian President Zelenskyy issued a warning that Russian occupation of the plant puts world on “verge of nuclear disaster.”

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live