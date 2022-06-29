Zelensky warns that Russia could blow up dam

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky has warned that Russia could blow up a hydro-electric dam it controls on the Dnipro River, which would flood 80 towns in southern Ukraine including Kherson.

