Zelenskyy apologized to Trump in letter: US official

The claim that Ukrainian President Zelenskyy apologized to President Donald Trump over a heated Oval Office exchange came as officials met in Saudi Arabia in a bid to end the Ukraine-Russia war.

March 10, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live