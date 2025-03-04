Zelenskyy: It's 'time to make things right' after Trump clash

Following a clash with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office last week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he wants to reconcile with Trump and work to secure lasting peace in Ukraine.

March 4, 2025

