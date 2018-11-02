Family thinks bones under home are missing father

A New York family says they've found human bones in their basement, and they believe the remains are that of their patriarch who disappeared half a century ago.

Michael Carroll says his adult sons found the remains while excavating the family home in Lake Grove on Tuesday.

He says his father, George Carroll, disappeared in 1961 when he was about 8 months old, and his late mother said he "went out and just never came back."

According to Newsday , Suffolk County Chief of Detectives Gerard Gigante says police do not believe George Carroll was ever reported missing.

Police say they will use dental records and DNA testing to confirm if the bones are his.

Gigante says it can take months before police can make a determination.